Marvel Rising: Initiation trailer unites younger superheroes

Marvel Rising: Initiation looks to be uniting a group of younger superheroes than usually seen in the Avengers.

The animated show's trailer released Monday ahead of San Diego Comic-Con, showing off Ms. Marvel (Kathleen Khavari) and Squirrel Girl (Milana Vayntrub) as they team up and, at least initially, track down Ghost Spider (Dove Cameron).

The show will also feature Quake (Chloe Bennet voicing what appears to be a younger version of her Agents of SHIELD counterpart) and Patriot (Kamil McFadden).

More information will likely be unveiled during the show's Thursday Comic-Con panel about this teenage group of superheroes, but the trailer shows a more heartfelt and joyful tone -- a relief considering the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now is embroiled in Thanos drama.

Marvel Rising: Initiation is set to premiere on Disney XD on Aug. 13.