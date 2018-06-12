Marvel's Luke Cage season 2 trailer teases a mean queen

Politics looks to be bringing plenty of pain in the second season of Luke Cage.

The latest trailer for Luke Cage's upcoming Netflix season spotlights Mariah Dillard (Alfre Woodard), and she wants Cage to be her "dark chocolate boy scout."

Dillard, a politician, proclaims herself as someone who wants to bring "miracles to Harlem," yet also appears to be be raking in money from the guns industry and indirectly causing crimes throughout the city. And while you might think she's the main villain, the apparently bulletproof Bushmaster (Mustafa Shakir) is apparently out to stop her political rise.

Stuck in the middle of the conflict is Cage, seen fighting Bushmaster but proclaimed by Dillard to be "doing our dirty work for us."

The new series of Luke Cage lands on Netflix on June 22.