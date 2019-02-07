Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will use James Gunn's script, Chris Pratt says

Marvel Studios

If Chris Pratt is right, we may get James Gunn's script, and by extension Drax the Destroyer and the rest of the cast, returning for Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Gunn wrote and directed both Guardians of the Galaxy films for Marvel Studios, but was fired by Disney last July after a series of off-color tweets from between 2008 and 2012 resurfaced, sparking outrage online.

Gunn had been working on the third volume of the series when he was let go. Based on earlier statements from the writer-director, GOTG3 takes place after Avengers: Endgame, sparking new theories.

Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) confirms #Guardians3 is moving forward without director James Gunn but working off Gunn's script pic.twitter.com/vjg3ZPzaNr — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) February 7, 2019

On Thursday, Pratt said in an interview with MTV News that Gunn's original GOTG3 script will be used for the forthcoming sequel. Last year, THR reported this as a pretty big possibility, even saying Gunn could receive $7-$10 million for his work on the script.

Disney fired Gunn as director of the sequel on July 20 after far-right commentator Mike Cernovich resurfaced Gunn's old tweets. The announcement about the script comes after outcry from the cast, and specifically Dave Bautista, who plays Drax. The movie has reportedly been on hold indefinitely at Marvel Studios.

We've reached out to Disney for comment.