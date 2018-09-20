The Marvel Cinematic Universe's 10th anniversary IMAX film festival is hitting the UK and Ireland, with a five-day marathon of all 20 movies kicking off Sept. 28.
It'll be the first time Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk and Captain America: The First Avenger will be seen in that format in either country.
The movies will be shown four per day in their release order, and those who attend will get a mini-poster featuring the 10th Anniversary artwork (until they run out, and they will!). It'll finish up on Oct. 2 and follows a similar marathon that took place in the US starting in late August.
Here are the cinemas hosting the marathons, with exact movie timings available here:
Odeon
- Swiss Cottage
- Cardiff
- Manchester Trafford Centre
- Norwich
- Blanchardstown, Dublin
Vue
- Leeds Kirkstall
Cineworld
- Sheffield
- Edinburgh
Showcase
- Bluewater
Empire
- Birmingham
It's certainly one way to prepare for Captain Marvel, which got its first trailer on Tuesday. Maybe you'll spot a few Skrulls hiding in the previous movies?
If cinemas or marathons aren't your thing, here's how you can watch every MCU film at home.
Discuss: Marvel Cinematic Universe 10th anniversary IMAX marathon hits UK, Ireland
