Peeps combust in Easter-inspired experiment

Leave it to YouTuber and self-described mad scientist Grant Thompson to mark Easter by turning fluffy, puffy Peeps into a hot mess using potassium chlorate.

In a video posted Thursday, Thompson explains that potassium chlorate, a white, powdery chemical compound used in pyrotechnics and match sticks, is a strong oxidizer when paired with a fuel source.

Thompson uses a blowtorch to liquefy the potassium chlorate, which he then pours into a large martini glass.

Thompson adds a fruit-punch-flavored Peeps chick to the glass of hot, liquefied potassium chlorate to see what happens next.

The chick instantly catches fire -- and poof! Smoke pours out, and the martini glass explodes. Thompson continues to experiment by placing Peeps and the chemical compound in a frying pan, which is clearly sturdier than glass.

While the experiments don't explain any new, mind-blowing scientific theory, they are fun to watch.

Keep in mind this video is for entertainment only. "If you rely on the information portrayed in this video, you assume the responsibility for the results," Thompson warns on his YouTube channel page. "Have fun, but always think ahead, and remember that every project you try is at your own risk."

