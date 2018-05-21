Mark Zuckerberg's European Parliament meeting will be streamed live

James Martin

Mark Zuckerberg's hearing at the European Parliament on Tuesday will be live streamed online for all the world to see, announced the Parliament's president Antonio Tajani in a tweet on Monday.

The Facebook CEO agreed to talk with European lawmakers last week about potential impact of Facebook on electoral processes in Europe, as well as other aspects of personal data protection.

The meeting comes two months after it was revealed that data consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica had access to the personal data of tens of millions of Facebook users. Zuckerberg already testified before Congress in the US on the issue, and despite refusing the invitation of the UK's Parliament to give evidence to its fake news enquiry on multiple occasions, also agreed to talk with politicians in Brussels.

Initially the meeting was supposed to take place behind closed doors, but in the interests of transparency is now being opened up for the whole world to see.

"I have personally discussed with Facebook CEO Mr Zuckerberg the possibilty of webstreaming meeting with him," said Tajani on Twitter. "I am glad to announce that he has accepted this new request. Great news for EU citizens. I thank him for the respect shown towards EP."