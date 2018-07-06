Mark Zuckerberg takes Warren Buffett's spot as world's third-richest person

Getty Images

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has taken Warren Buffett's place as the third-richest person in the world, Bloomberg reported Friday.

Zuckerberg falls just behind Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The publication notes that it's the first time the three richest people became wealthy through technology.

Zuckerberg, who is 34, is worth $81.6 billion. That's around $373 million more than Buffett, 87, who is chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. Buffett was once the richest person in the world but has lost that ranking since amplifying his charity efforts in 2006, according to Bloomberg. Zuckerberg has also reportedly said he'd give up 99 percent of his Facebook stock in his lifetime.

Despite Facebook's scandal this year involving Cambridge Analytica, a digital consultancy that improperly accessed data on up to 87 million Facebook users without their consent, the company said in April that sales rose almost 50 percent year over year to $11.97 billion.

Technology fortunes make up around one-fifth of the over $5 trillion in wealth tracked by Bloomberg's index, it said. The ranking tracks the 500 richest people in the world and is updated at the close of every trading day in New York.