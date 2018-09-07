Mark Zuckerberg: Fixing Facebook is going to take until 2019

Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg needs some more time to fix Facebook.

Zuckerberg on Friday posted on Facebook that fixing the social network is "at least a three-year project" that will extend through 2019. Though he expected "to end this year on a significantly better trajectory than when we entered it."

Zuckerberg also said he will write a series of notes outlining how he wants to address Facebook's many issues.

This comes after the Facebook CEO kicked off 2018 with a open letter pledging to fix the company's problems that had flared up in the past year.

Zuckerberg and Facebook have been going through a tough time, confronting everything from the Cambridge Analytica scandal, to Facebook's role in spreading false information, to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and more. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg appeared before Congress on Wednesday to answer questions from lawmakers about many of these issues.

Zuckerberg has been working on tackling Facebook's problems over the past year. Last August, he spoke out against hate groups on Facebook's service as they were being shut down. In November, he lent his voice to new initiatives from the company to expand the reach of community service organizations across Facebook's more than 2 billion monthly active users.

"While a lot of this work is just about doing our jobs better -- finding issues faster, making fewer mistakes, etc -- many of the hardest decisions we face involve difficult tradeoffs between principles we value deeply," wrote Zuckerberg in his post. "For example, giving people a voice is at the heart of our mission. But we also have a responsibility to keep people safe."

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

CNET's Ian Sherr contributed to this report.

The Honeymoon is Over: Everything you need to know about why tech is under Washington's microscope.

Infowars and Silicon Valley: Everything you need to know about the tech industry's free speech debate.