John Macdougall / AFP/Getty Images

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is taking two months of paternity leave in upcoming months.

Zuckerberg will split the time between the first month of his new daughter's life (whenever that is) and the month of December, he said in a post Friday, noting that Facebook offers four months of maternity and paternity leave because studies show parents spending time with newborns benefits the whole family.

"I'm looking forward to bonding with our new little one and taking Max on adventures," Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg and his wife, philanthropist Priscilla Chan, announced they're expecting their second daughter back in March. Their daughter Max was born in 2015 and Zuckerberg took two months leave around her birth too.

"I'm pretty sure the office will still be standing when I get back," he said.