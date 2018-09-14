Mark Hamill teasing fans about Star Wars: Episode 9 title

Disney

Fans know all kinds of tidbits about Star Wars: Episode IX. They know J.J. Abrams is directing, that much of the cast is back, that the late, beloved Carrie Fisher will somehow appear.

But they don't yet know the title, and star Mark Hamill is well aware of that fact. Hamill tweeted out a single word in two separate tweets, one on Thursday and one on Friday, leading some to believe he's teasing the Episode IX title. More likely, he's just teasing.

Hamill's Thursday tweet read "THE (to be continued...)," and his Friday tweet read "PURPOSE (cont'd)."

THE



(to be continued...) — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 13, 2018

PURPOSE



(cont'd) — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 14, 2018

When Hamill had just tweeted THE, it seemed likely that he was playing a title-related joke, since the earlier two films in this trilogy both began with "The." But "Purpose"? That doesn't seem like a very Star Wars word, certainly not along the lines of the rumor that the title will be "A New Order," playing off the 1977 film's "A New Hope" subtitle.

Hamill wasn't saying what his THE PURPOSE tweets mean, but fans had fun with it.

Wrote one, "Spoiler alert: "The purpose of these tweets is to make you think I'm revealing the title of Episode 9 when in reality I'm just trolling all of you!"

Spoiler alert: "The purpose of these tweets is to make you think I'm revealing the title of Episode 9 when in reality I'm just trolling all of you!" pic.twitter.com/TNjm14TdIr — Natalie H (@eilatan82) September 14, 2018

Star Wars Episode IX: The Purpose — Dylan ︽✵︽ BDAY BOY | TBP (@RealBrickPal) September 14, 2018

OF A PORPOISE IS TO SWIM AROUND IN THE OCEAN. ?? — ?? BlueRaven75 ?? ✨??✨ (@BlueRavenFire75) September 14, 2018

So up until now we have "The purpose..." of life? ?? can't wait to read the rest ❤️ — Claudia (@Claudia__83) September 14, 2018

...OF A MAN IS TO

...LOVE A WOMAN AND THE PURPOSE OF A WOMAN IS TO

...LOVE A MAN

SO C'MON BABY LET'S START TO PLAY C'MON BABY LET'S PLAY THE GAME OF

(love) LOVE (love) LOVE LALA-LA-LA-DEET-DAH — RockGolf (@rock_golf) September 14, 2018

Best part so far. Purposeful! Good key word: I'll take it with divinatory weight! This is a bit like having a literary advent calendar! — Chrystaroth (@Chrystaroth) September 14, 2018

Those interested in finding out if Hamill continues with either a title reveal (unlikely) or a troll explanation (probably) will have to keep following him on Twitter. But at least one fan seemed to be on the right track, declaring that the "purpose...of these tweets: keeping idjits guessing for days?"

"purpose"...Of these tweets: keeping idjits guessing for days? pic.twitter.com/eyQw63n3ql — Torri Pritchard (@Torkins88) September 14, 2018

Whatever it's called, Star Wars: Episode IX is scheduled for release on Dec. 20, 2019.