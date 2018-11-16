Mark Hamill suggested Boba Fett be his Star Wars mom

Ralph Nelson Jr., Ralph Nelson Jr. /Lucasfilm Ltd.

Mark Hamill wanted Boba Fett to be his Star Wars mom, the actor tweeted Friday, but it wasn't meant to be.

The subject came up via a tweet from the Tatooine Sons: A Star Wars Podcast, which asked Hamill if rumors of the request were true. Hamill confirmed it via a tweet, saying it would be "the only way we could top Vader being my father."

I once suggested it to George as the only way we could top Vader being my father. I envisioned her as a double-agent working clandestinely for the Rebels. SPOILER ALERT: He didn't like my idea. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 16, 2018

Hamill said the idea did not go over well with George Lucas, however, and ultimately Boba Fett was not only be male but also the son of Jango Fett. Boba is played by actor Jeremy Bulloch in Return of the Jedi and by Daniel Logan in Attack of the Clones, as well as The Clone Wars animated series.

The exchange was previously reported by CNET sister site ComicBook.com. To be fair, Hamill does like to joke on Twitter, so take this one with a grain of salt.

While Boba Fett will not be involved, a Star Wars series called The Mandalorian is coming to the Disney+ streaming service. The $100 million show is currently in the works with Jon Favreau attached as a producer, spotlighting a character that's following in both Fetts' footsteps.