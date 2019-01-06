Mark Hamill reveals Star Wars Death Star attackers didn't wear pants

Lucasfilm Ltd.

In space, no one can hear you sweat.

Friday, apparently, was the little-known National Trivia Day, and when asked, Star Wars star Mark Hamill had a gem of movie trivia to share. When asked on Twitter by a fan for a bit of trivia, Hamill revealed, "Because of a record heatwave in England when we filmed the original #StarWars, most of the pilots wore only the top-half of their costume, attacking the Death Star wearing shorts."

He hashtagged the tweet #truestory.

Because of a record heatwave in England when we filmed the original #StarWars, most of the pilots wore only the top-half of their costume, attacking the Death Star wearing shorts. #TrueStory https://t.co/RSgZRneft9 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 5, 2019

And when a fan had a follow-up about how the actors managed not to look sweaty on stage, he added, "constant mop-downs between takes."

Constant mop-downs between takes. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 5, 2019

The comments and jokes that resulted from Hamill's revelation were galactically good.

"I'm a military photographer and haven't been able to publish a lot of photos because our guys weren't wearing pants," Twitter user Tim Koster wrote. "I guess some things in war never change, no matter what galaxy you're in."

I'm a military photographer and haven't been able to publish a lot of photos because our guys weren't wearing pants. I guess some things in war never change, no matter what galaxy you're in ... — Tim Koster (@authortimkoster) January 5, 2019

They were Winnie the Pooh-ing!? — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) January 5, 2019

Since when does Disney endorse military personnel serving without pants? pic.twitter.com/70xuMvNba0 — 🏳️‍🌈Demonac🏳️‍🌈 (@talesddc) January 5, 2019

Wedgie Antilles jokes start in 3...2...1... — The Amandalorian (@JeansandaTShirt) January 5, 2019

"I used to bullseye womprats in my Superman underoos back home." — AJediRises (@thewarinourstar) January 5, 2019

I hate to say it but Porkins dying in hot pants just makes him even more of a hero. — Sephirothwolf (@Sephirothwolf) January 5, 2019

I find their lack of costume disturbing... — Scott Cooper (@scotty8692) January 5, 2019

But the news definitely made some fans view the classic 1977 film in a new hope -- er, new light. "You're ruining my childhood memories!" wrote one Twitter user.

You're ruining my childhood memories! — Gian J. Quasar (@GqGian) January 5, 2019

Shorts or no shorts, Hamill will return in some fashion in Star Wars: Episode IX, due out in December.