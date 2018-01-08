(Warning: Possible spoilers for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" ahead.)

Mark Hamill sent a congratulatory tweet to his "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" co-star Laura Dern Sunday night, and revealed a little something about the film.

At Sunday night's Golden Globes, Dern won a best supporting actress award for her role in HBO's "Big Little Lies." She then delivered an eloquent acceptance speech calling for support of and justice for the victims of sexual abuse and harassment.

When Hamill, aka Luke Skywalker, sent his tweet, he mentioned that he and Dern's Admiral Holdo shared a deleted scene in "Last Jedi" and he has hopes it'll be included on the film's DVD release.

Wait, Holdo and Luke share a scene? "Star Wars" fans leapt on that news like a hungry Chewie on a plate of roasted porg.

Great. Now I’m going to be lying awake trying to figure out how/when/where Holdo and Luke would have interacted!!!???!!! pic.twitter.com/GoGddO1Gxf — Andrew Symes (@FailedProtostar) January 8, 2018

i can't believe luke and holdo had a SCENE TOGETHER mark is about to get his ass whooped from disney for tweeting that — lara misses carrie (@leiaskywaIkers) January 8, 2018

the talk about a scene between luke and holdo has me SCREAMING — ً (@bitchinkylo) January 8, 2018

[dramatically eye zooms in on the possibility of a Luke and Holdo deleted scene] https://t.co/VKRiQh5VRP — Vicky @ MAGFest (@nomagicpotion) January 8, 2018

THERES A LUKE X HOLDO DELETED SCENE???? WHAT WHAT WHAT WHAT MARK WHAT @HamillHimself — b ⬛️ (@lastreys) January 8, 2018

Some folks though think Hamill is just trolling them, as the actor has been known to do. He did delete and resend the tweet more than once, though at least one deletion was to add a photo.

@ItsJeffBrown, unless Mark is messing with us (possible) I'm trying to think how Luke and Holdo would have a deleted scene together. — Peter Eric (@4thGenBruin) January 8, 2018

mark why did you delete the other 174627361 tweets?? — Frine🏳️‍🌈 (@starwarslesbian) January 8, 2018

mark's doing us dirty with him trolling us with a deleted scene with luke and holdo then deleting his tweet — rose (@darkforcerey) January 8, 2018

Why do you MEAN YOU CANT JUST SAY THAT AND LEAVE US ALL HERE — Ronja (@Ronja_Lii) January 8, 2018

Seems like fans will have to wait for the "Last Jedi" DVD release to find out for sure. At least one site, The Digital Bits, is reporting that'll be March 27.