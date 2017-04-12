Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley plug Star Wars charity contest



What would you do to visit Skywalker Ranch or appear in an upcoming Star Wars movie?

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Star Wars saga, Lucasfilm and Force for Change are partnering with online cause marketplace Omaze to offer three big prizes, with proceeds from the campaign benefiting Starlight Children's Foundation and UNICEF.

Fans can visit Omaze.com/StarWars to donate money for the chance to win one or all three experiences.

Prizes include appearing in the upcoming Han Solo movie; attending the premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and spending the night at Skywalker Ranch.

In a video posted Tuesday, Star Wars actors Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley further explain why prizes from this Omaze campaign can turn out to be a fan's dream come true.

Sadly, it seems Daisy has yet to visit Skywalker Ranch.