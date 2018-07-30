CNET también está disponible en español.

Mark Hamill: Carrie Fisher's appearance in Star Wars 9 is 'bittersweet'

"She is simply irreplaceable." Hamill pays tribute to his Star Wars co-star Fisher online.

After news hit this week that the late, great actor Carrie Fisher will return as Leia in Star Wars Episode 9, which will use unseen footage shot for The Force Awakens, her longtime co-star and friend Mark Hamill had a few things to say.

"It's bittersweet facing my final chapter without her; she is simply irreplaceable," Hamill tweeted on Sunday. "I'm finding solace in the fact that she won't be replaced & would love the worldwide outpouring of affection from those who loved her when they heard the news. #CarrieOnForever."

Hamill and Fisher have been portraying the iconic brother and sister duo Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa ever since Star Wars: A New Hope debuted in 1977.

Fisher passed away in 2016, after she finished filming her role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

The yet-to-be-titled Star Wars Episode 9, directed by J.J. Abrams, opens worldwide in theaters on Dec. 20, 2019.

