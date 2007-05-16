Marantz announces new receiver, price drops

Local distributor Qualifi has announced the newest receiver in the Marantz range, the SR6001, as well as a price drop for the top end models.
The Marantz SR6001 was originally going to be priced at AU$2,399, but on release will now be priced at AU$1,999. The SR7001 and SR8001 receivers will also be up to AU$500 cheaper under the new pricing. But the biggest price cut is for the flagship SR9600 which is reduced from $6,999 to $4,999.
The new SR6001 is a 7.1 channel receiver with video upconversion to HDMI , Audyssey autosetup, and a 'minimum 70 per cent power guarantee' for its 100W per channel -- meaning that it performs almost as well in 7.1 mode as it does in stereo.
Other features include a learning remote control, Pure Direct mode for better sound, and four component inputs.
The Marantz SR7001 is a 7 x 110W receiver and now retails for AU$2,599, while the Marantz SR8001 is a 7 x 125W receiver and retails for AU$3,499.
