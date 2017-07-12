Man checks in can of beer as luggage, becomes toast of Twitter

It doesn't take much to become the toast of Twitter. Sometimes, you just have to decide that it's not worth flying without a can of your favorite beer.

That's one can. One single can, and no other luggage. Who needs underwear and a toothbrush when you've got a tasty beverage? When customs asks you what you have to declare, simply say, "I declare I'll have my beer now, thanks."

Naturally, the story comes from Australia, where Qantas Airways confirms that the hoppy hero, known only as Dean, skipped the hassle of packing life's little necessities and simply brought one can of Emu Export beer with him on a flight from Melbourne to Perth on Saturday.

The traveler told Unilad that he and his mates considered trying the stunt with a single can of deodorant instead, but decided the beer was "more iconic."

"Honestly the thought of a single can of export making its way down the baggage carousel was too good to pass up so I thought I'd give it a whirl," he said.

The can was properly marked with a luggage sticker indicating its destination, made the trip, and in an entertaining video opportunity, was the first item sent down the baggage carousel, where it circled proudly until Dean got off the plane and came to claim it.

"There was no luggage out yet but everyone was milling around and had their phones out so I was pretty sure I knew what was going on," he said. "Sure enough there she was, alone on the carousel proudly making her way around."

Thankfully, no one between Melbourne and Perth spotted the can and got thirsty. "I half expected to find it empty, but if it didn't turn up I'd have filed a lost luggage report," the owner told Unilad.

Qantas didn't respond to a CNET request for comment, but a spokesperson for the airline did confirm the news to the New York Times, telling the newspaper, "It did happen ... To be honest, we don't want to encourage people to do this."

Twitter users raised a toast to the traveler's ingenuity.

Aussie airline says "pack only the essentials" so national hero checks in a single can of beer as luggage. https://t.co/JAsVY9kcDF pic.twitter.com/e6bYAOuIip — Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) July 11, 2017

Not the hero we want, but the one we all need... Man checks beer can as only luggage. https://t.co/qU4eulpKu7 pic.twitter.com/uZYfm1ewZU — Dave Ewart (@clickbyclick) July 11, 2017

Some dude checked in a can of beer as his luggage and it got to the other side. How do KQ lose your bags though?https://t.co/xsmeBt9a2o — Sauce Boss (@Trackmann) July 11, 2017

You did it. Bottle next flight. — 49ers Faithful (@jeremy_n11) July 12, 2017

Gives a whole new meaning to Hold My Beer! 🍺 — JeepGalAusTX (@JeepGal1977) July 12, 2017

Well it does say export on it. — MNWH (@MNWH) July 12, 2017

Don't get any ideas for the next time you fly Qantas, though.

"This guy's done it, and he's won the internet for the day," the airline spokesperson told the Times. "We're quite happy to move on."

