Make Anakin Skywalker turn to the Dark Side in this Lego Star Wars set

A badly injured Anakin Skywalker clings to life at the end of "Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith", and with a twist of an upcoming Lego set, you can transform him into the evil Darth Vader.

The Darth Vader Transformation Lego set (releasing in June for $25, which roughly converts to about £20 or AU$30) is one of many the company is showing off at New York Toy Fair 2017, re-creating movie moments in the Star Wars, Marvel and DC movie universes.

Other upcoming Star Wars sets include the Battle on Scarif set showing the climactic battle from "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" (coming out in March for $49, which is roughly £40 and AU$65), the Battle of Naboo set re-creating Darth Maul's duel against Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi Wan Kenobi in "Episode 1: The Phantom Menace" and several ship sets that include favorite characters.

Over in the Marvel universe, Lego sets are providing peeks into "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" as well as "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

The Ayesha's Revenge playset includes Star-Lord, Yondu, Groot and Ayesha minifigures playset along with the Golden Drone spaceship, coming out in March and selling for $30. That's roughly £25 or AU$40.

And sets coming out this year for Spider-Man include a re-creations of the bank robbery scene that currently can be seen in trailers for this summer's movie. Another shows Spidey and Iron Man taking on the Vulture.

And while "The Lego Batman Movie" has just been released, Lego is still releasing sets that include transforming Batmobiles and the Batwing ship.

Check the gallery below to see many of the Lego sets on the way for 2017.

