Main squeeze: HTC sets May date for squeezable U phone

HTC wants U in May. The Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer is set to reveal a new phone with what looks like an intriguing new way of controlling it.

HTC today sent an invitation for 16 May that will span Taipei, New York and London. The tagline reads "Squeeze for the Brilliant U", and an accompanying video shows a hand squeezing the edge of the device. That looks like the new phone will have some kind of pressure-sensitive interface along the edge that you control by squeezing or swiping.

We'll find out more about the phone and its squeezy action on 16 May.