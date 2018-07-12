CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Gadgets

Magic Leap's AR future to arrive this summer (The 3:59, Ep. 425)

Plus: Surface Go vs. MacBook Pro update, and Musk's minisub.

359425b

The Magic Leap One headset.

 Magic Leap

On this podcast, we talk about:

Now Playing: Watch this: Magic Leap's AR future to arrive this summer (The 3:59,...
4:40

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

Magic Leap's AR future to arrive this summer (The 3:59, Ep. 425)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: MacBook Pro surprise upgrade: New Intel chips, more RAM but no keyboard fix