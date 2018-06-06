Magic Leap is ready to talk more about its AR headset, coming this year

Magic Leap One remains a mysterious product: the mixed-reality AR headset is slated to arrive later this year, but few people have even gotten a chance to try one.
A talk to developers will be livestreamed on Twitch today at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT), as reported by RoadtoVR. According to the Twitch page: "Alan Noon will be joined by Shanna De Iullis from our Technical Marketing team to give you a closer look at Magic Leap One."
The Magic Leap One will create 3D augmented reality that feels holographic: It's a standalone headset in the spirit of the Microsoft Hololens, but promising more advanced light field technology.
We'll be following along for new information.
