MacBook Air, Mac Mini and iPad Pro 2018: Everything Apple just announced

Apple ventured far from its Cupertino home to deliver its Mac and iPad news, staging its annual hardware event in Brooklyn, New York. The theme: creativity. The company's new hardware for 2018 has included the entry-level iPad and a trio of iPhones. Today it started off with the MacBook.

There were also the usual odds and ends that emerge just before and during these events. To wit:

MacBook Air, Mac Mini

The Air is one of Apple's most beloved laptops and launched the "must be thin!" trend that carries through until today. The new model gets the Retina display many fans been clamoring for. And there's been big demand for a new Mac Mini -- congratulations to all you demanders.

iPad Pro 2018

While the $330 mainstream iPad launched in March, it's been over a year since we've gotten an update to the higher-end iPad Pro, Apple gave us a few upgrades that were on our wishlist for the refreshed models.

