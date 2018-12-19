Macaulay Culkin stays Home Alone again for Google Assistant

The modern version of Kevin McCallister is much more laid-back than the original. Google got former child star Macaulay Culkin to reprise his most famous role for an ad for Google Assistant.
The video is both a nostalgic revisiting of the 1990 hit Home Alone and a clever way to show off what Google's voice-activated devices can do.
Culkin once again finds himself at home alone around Christmas time. He uses a Google Home Hub, Google Home Mini and his phone to check his calendar, set reminders, order pizza and adjust the house temperature.
The narrative this time plays out very differently from the movie. The thieves never make it inside thanks to a Google-triggered "Operation Kevin" that activates the front door's smart lock and sets a whole sequence of house-protecting events into motion.
"Turns out it's a lot easier to defend your house from bandits when you have the Google Assistant," Google tweeted on Wednesday.
Culkin dropped an arguably snarky remark on Twitter, saying, "Have you ever wondered what Kevin McCallister is like as an adult? Me neither. But just in case you're curious you should totally watch this #ad."
The video ties in with Google Assistant's launch of a bunch of Home Alone-themed Easter eggs this December. At least this time, nobody gets hit in the face with an iron.
