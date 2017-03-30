Lyft's Mono product video takes a wacky route

Enlarge Image Lyft

Looks like corporate April Fools jokes have started early, judging by Lyft's new Mono product. The ride-sharing service just released an outlandish video reminiscent of retro 80's synth pop and vintage Worlds of Wonder Lazer Tag ads. In the spot, a woman clad in leather and sporting Terminator-style dark shades demos something portrayed to be the Lyft Mono gadget.

Enlarge Image Lyft

Apparently the Lyft Mono is a some sort of plastic thumb festooned with lavender LEDs. The geometrically-shaped wearable device allows its users to summon a Lyft ride without needing a phone, app, or even a screen. Let's just say it sounds pretty ridiculous especially considering that April 1st is only two days away.

Of course this video could simply be a PR stunt to herald a new feature Lyft plans to unveil shortly, also called Lyft Mono. At this point that situation doesn't seem plausible.

We reached out to Lyft for more details and a company representative confirmed that the Mono is, "a joke for April Fools" but elaborated further saying, "the device actually works". Perhaps this means Lyft will show off this gag of a gadget in front of a live audience this weekend.