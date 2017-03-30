Lyft's Mono product video takes a wacky route

It looks like an April Fools' PR joke. Just how real might Lyft Mono actually be?

Behold the Lyft Mono?

Looks like corporate April Fools jokes have started early, judging by Lyft's new Mono product. The ride-sharing service just released an outlandish video reminiscent of retro 80's synth pop and vintage Worlds of Wonder Lazer Tag ads. In the spot, a woman clad in leather and sporting Terminator-style dark shades demos something portrayed to be the Lyft Mono gadget.

The retro future character demonstrating Lyft's Mono.

Apparently the Lyft Mono is a some sort of plastic thumb festooned with lavender LEDs. The geometrically-shaped wearable device allows its users to summon a Lyft ride without needing a phone, app, or even a screen. Let's just say it sounds pretty ridiculous especially considering that April 1st is only two days away.

Of course this video could simply be a PR stunt to herald a new feature Lyft plans to unveil shortly, also called Lyft Mono. At this point that situation doesn't seem plausible.

We reached out to Lyft for more details and a company representative confirmed that the Mono is, "a joke for April Fools" but elaborated further saying, "the device actually works". Perhaps this means Lyft will show off this gag of a gadget in front of a live audience this weekend.

