Lyft is rolling out its first electric scooters today

Lyft

Lyft's dockless electric scooters hit the streets of Denver on Thursday.

It's the first market in the US where Lyft is offering the scooter service. Under the one year pilot program, scooters cost a buck to unlock and 15 cents for each minute you ride. You can use the map in the Lyft app to see where to grab an available scooter.

Lyft says scooters and bikes offer an affordable option for people without cars to get to transit more conveniently. The company aims to get a million cars off the road by the end of next year, it said in a blog post in July, the same month it confirmed its purchase of bike sharing startup Motivate, now known as "Lyft Bikes."

In addition to the scooters, Lyft was granted a permit to deploy up to 500 electric bikes in Denver, according to The Denver Post. Lyft rival Uber is also launching a bike-share program in the city, under the Jump name, and Bird, Lime, Spin and Razor will be competing with Lyft in the scooter arena, the Post reported.

Last month, Lyft got approval to operate electric scooters in Santa Monica, California, along with Uber's Jump, Bird and Lime. Lyft can have 250 electric scooters and 500 bikes operating in the city starting Sept. 17, though the scoots aren't allowed on beach bike paths, in city parks or at the pier.

By year's end, Lyft expects to launch its scooter service in more than 10 cities, including Santa Monica.