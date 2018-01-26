Lyft investigates customer data abuse claim

Lyft

Ride-hailing firm Lyft is investigating claims that employees are accessing confidential customer data.

An alleged former employee posted the allegations on an anonymous discussion app called Blind.

Originally reported in The Information, details of the abuses include Lyft employees supposedly looking at the trip data of ex-partners and celebrities.

Because of Blind's anonymity, there is no way of immediately verifying the authenticity of these claims.

Nonetheless, the ride-hailing firm has said it is conducting an investigation into the matter.

"The specific allegations in this post would be a violation of Lyft's policies and a cause for termination," a Lyft spokesperson said in a statement to the BBC.

