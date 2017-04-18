Lutron syncs your lights up with the Google Assistant

Enlarge Image Lutron

Lutron's smart switches already let you turn things on and off by talking to Siri or Alexa, but today, the brand is going for the voice control trifecta by adding in support for the Google Assistant. That'll let you turn your smart lights on and off using voice commands with the Google Home smart speaker, the Google Pixel phone, or select other Android phones and Android Wear devices.

"Lutron has made it a point to work with leading brands," said Lutron executive Neil Orchowski. "From a voice control perspective, the Google Assistant was a no-brainer."

The new integration will function much like the existing integrations with Siri and Alexa. Starting today, Lutron Caseta Wireless customers will be able to ask the Google Assistant to turn individual lights or groups of lights on and off, or to dim them up and down.

Orchowski acknowledged that multi-device scene controls -- a voice activated movie mode, for instance -- "aren't quite there yet," but also pointed out that customers will be able to ask the Google Assistant whether or not they've left any of their lights on. Neither Siri nor Alexa can do that.

Caseta Wireless is Lutron's entry-level line of smart wall switches, plug-in switches, and accessories. If you use Lutron's higher-end RadioRA 2 or HomeWorks QS setups, you'll be able to sync with the Google Assistant this June.