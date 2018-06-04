CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Luke Cage season 2 teases Misty Knight beating down thugs with one arm

She got this.

Misty Knight is getting a bionic arm for the second season of Marvel's Luke Cage, but she might not need it.

Netflix is teasing a clip Monday where Knight (Simone Missick) handily beats down thugs harassing her and Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick), with only one arm and fist.

Wing, a fighter herself, enjoys her drink, confident that Knight has the situation handled before joining the brawl when one thug goes after her.

See the full clip above. Luke Cage's second season arrives to Netflix on June 22.

Now Playing: Watch this: How to watch every Marvel movie in the correct order
2:54
Next Article: WWDC 2018 live: Join our live coverage today