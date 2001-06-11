CNET también está disponible en español.

LSI Logic completes C-Cube buyout

Custom chipmaker LSI Logic announced it has completed its $851 million acquisition of chipmaker C-Cube Microsystems. The merger, announced in March, extends LSI's consumer electronics and communications business with C-Cube's digital video and audio. C-Cube shareholders received 0.79 of a share of LSI stock for each share of C-Cube. Both companies are based in Milpitas, Calif.

