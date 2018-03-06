We definitely aren't in the '60s anymore. A trailer, released Tuesday, for Netflix's re-imagining of "Lost in Space" comes off more like "Battlestar Galactica" than the retro, campy fun of the original.

The basic storyline remains the same. It follows the Robinson family, which is out to establish a new space colony but ends up crash-landing on an unknown planet.

There's heavy breathing, more snow than you see on Hoth and an alien world that hints at an "Avatar"-like forest.

The real star of the trailer is the Robot, which looks nothing like the see-through dehydrator-headed bot with the T. rex arms from the '60s series. It bears a resemblance to the "Stranger Things" demogorgon and knocks out the famous "Danger, Will Robinson" line in a spooky, mechanized voice.

The trailer promises a combination of alien-world action and family drama, which sounds great, but we really just want to know more about that wild-looking Robot.

"What the hell are you?" family patriarch John Robinson asks the oversized machine. We won't have to wait too long to find out. "Lost in Space" debuts on Netflix on April 13.