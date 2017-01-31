'Lord of the Rings' cast reunites, fights a cave troll

Here's what tech has to say about Trump's immigration ban

You never know when you might run into a cave troll. When they appear in restaurants, just grab a fork or knife, summon your Fellowship of the Ring and do battle. Actor Dominic Monaghan, who played hobbit Merry in "The Lord of the Rings" film series, posted images to Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday showing a casual get-together of a group of key cast members.

The rest of the crew includes Orlando Bloom (Legolas), Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn), Elijah Wood (Frodo) and Billy Boyd (Pippin). That's not the complete fellowship, but it's a good representation.

The full group shot shows the actors facing the camera, brandishing forks, knives and, in Mortensen's case, some sort of stick-like object. The caption reads, "They have a cave troll." Another photo highlights Mortensen with the phrase "My captain. My king," a reference to his role in the movies.

Boyd got in on the fun and posted a tweet saying, "Elijah was thinking ahead and of his head....he wore a Mithril hat! Intelligent Forward thinking from the ring bearer." Mithril is a fictional metal used to make effective lightweight armor.

If you do ever encounter a cave troll while out and about, these are the people you'd want by your side.

