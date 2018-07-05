The Department of State has at least one Game of Thrones fan, as seen in its sample DS-160 forms.
The paperwork -- for nonimmigrant visas granted to temporary US visitors -- uses the name "John Snow" for a man coming to the country from Afghanistan.
And his wife? "Deanersy Targyaryen."
It seems that a government official has high hopes for the questionable relationship we saw blossoming in the final episode of the HBO show's seventh season.
They'll be able to find out how things go between Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow when Game of Thrones' eighth and final season begins in 2019.
Last month, actress Emilia Clarke revealed that she'd filmed her final scenes as Mother of Dragons Daenerys with an Instagram post.
She didn't hint at how things are going to go between her character and Jon, or whether the pair planned a trip to America.
Discuss: Looks like a Game of Thrones fan writes US visa application samples
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.