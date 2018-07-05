Looks like a Game of Thrones fan writes US visa application samples

HBO video screenshot by Leslie Katz/CNET

The Department of State has at least one Game of Thrones fan, as seen in its sample DS-160 forms.

The paperwork -- for nonimmigrant visas granted to temporary US visitors -- uses the name "John Snow" for a man coming to the country from Afghanistan.

And his wife? "Deanersy Targyaryen."

It seems that a government official has high hopes for the questionable relationship we saw blossoming in the final episode of the HBO show's seventh season.

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

They'll be able to find out how things go between Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow when Game of Thrones' eighth and final season begins in 2019.

Last month, actress Emilia Clarke revealed that she'd filmed her final scenes as Mother of Dragons Daenerys with an Instagram post.

She didn't hint at how things are going to go between her character and Jon, or whether the pair planned a trip to America.