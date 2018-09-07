Looking for a private mobile browser app? Tor has the answer

Tor Project/Screenshot by CNET

Tor Project's own private mobile browser app is now available on Android.

It can be installed via the Google Play store and the file extension for Android can be downloaded directly from Tor's website, VentureBeat reported.

Tor originally stood for The Onion Router and is named for the method it uses to protect information sent over a network. When a Tor-enabled browser makes a request to download a webpage, the request is encrypted multiple times for a journey that detours through three servers known as relays.

"Tor aims to make all users look the same, making it difficult for you to be fingerprinted based on your browser and device information," the company said.

It isn't the first Tor-enabled browser available for Android devices, VentureBeat notes. Orfox uses the same source code and has the Tor Project's approval, but will be wound down in 2019 when the Tor Android brower -- which is currently in alpha -- takes hold.

Tor didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.

