Apple released the Pencil-compatible sixth-gen 9.7-inch iPad this spring, but a good keyboard case for it seems like it's finally arrived in June. Logitech's two newest cases fit the the recent iPad and last year's same-sized budget iPad, but also add room for a pressure-sensitive Pencil.
I recently looked at Logitech's education-only two-part combo case for the iPad and realized it made Apple's entry-level tablet feel a little like an iPad Pro. Logitech's new Slim Combo case is a slimmer version of that same idea, minus the bulk and drop protection. You can get it for the 2018 9.7-inch iPad and last year's identically sized model.
The Slim Combo has an adjustable kickstand and Pencil-holding loop on top, and a detaching Bluetooth keyboard can dock in from below. It gives the iPad a Microsoft Surface-type feel when attached. I reviewed the Slim Combo for the iPad Pro last year, and felt it was too bulky for my everyday needs. I haven't tried this version yet.
Logitech's Slim Folio case has also been updated, adding a loop to hold the Pencil stylus. I used the previous Slim Folio on the sixth-gen iPad and loved its compact design and lap-friendly typing.
The Slim Combo case is $120, while the new Slim Folio is $100. We'll give more impressions when we receive the cases to review. I don't have UK or Australian prices yet, but $120 converts to about £90 or AU$160.
Discuss: Logitech Slim Combo iPad case gives entry-level iPads that Pro feel
