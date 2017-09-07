Logitech completes the Circle 2 cams with Apple's HomeKit

Chris Monroe/CNET

Logitech's using Apple to make its smart home cams even smarter.

Logitech's Circle 2 cams, both the wired and wireless versions, now work with Apple's smart home platform, HomeKit. Using Apple's Home app, you'll be able to see live streams from your cameras on any Apple device.

You can even check into your home from afar if you have an Apple TV, which acts as a bridge for HomeKit. The cams can even act as triggers for HomeKit's rules. If they sense motion, you can have them turn on your Philips Hue bulbs. The wireless version of the Circle 2 will need to be mounted with an accessory mount that connects it to power to take advantage of this functionality.

Logitech announced the Circle 2 cams would work with HomeKit when it first debuted the cams back in June. Now that integration is a reality. You buy the cams for $180 or £169 for the wired Circle 2 and $200 or £199 for the battery-powered version. Both will be available in Apple stores starting in October. Window mounts, plug mounts and the like for the wireless version range from $30 to $50, or £26 to £52.