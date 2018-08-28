Logitech announces the Yeti Nano, a mini version of Blue's popular mic

Blue

Logitech acquired microphone maker Blue earlier this month. Now the duo has unveiled their first mic together.

Logitech and Blue announced the Yeti Nano on Tuesday. Like the name implies, the Yeti Nano is a smaller version of Blue's Yeti microphone. According to Blue, the Yeti is the brand's best-selling microphone and the Yeti Nano brings the same audio quality in a new compact design.

In CNET's Yeti review, we lauded its superior sound depth and detail compared with other USB microphones like the Blue Snowball and the Samson G-Track, which made it a good choice for podcasting. But the Yeti's size makes it annoying to haul around. The thing weighs 3.5 pounds and measures a foot tall.

The Yeti Nano addresses that problem. It only weighs 1.39 pounds and measures 8.31 inches tall, taking up significantly less room on your desk.

The Yeti Nano is available today for $100 (about £78/AU$136) from select retailers and on Blue's website. It comes in gray, blue, red and gold.

