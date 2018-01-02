Logan Paul apologises for 'dead body' YouTube video

YouTube/Logan Paul

YouTuber Logan Paul has posted an apology for uploading a video that included footage of a dead body.

The video was filmed during a trip to Aokigahara forest at the base of Mt Fuji, which is noted for its high rate of suicides. The video shows Logan Paul and his friends reacting with shock and making jokes after discovering an apparent suicide. The video featured shots of the dead body and had millions of views before being removed from YouTube on Sunday, the BBC reports.

In an apology posted to Twitter, the vlogger claimed that he didn't post the video for attention or views. "I did it because I thought I could make a positive ripple on the internet, not cause a monsoon of negativity," he wrote.

The video drew widespread criticism from fans, celebrities and other YouTubers on Twitter, with Logan Paul's name trending globally on Monday.

Dear @LoganPaul,



When my brother found my sister’s body, he screamed with horror & confusion & grief & tried to save her. That body was a person someone loved.



You do not walk into a suicide forest with a camera and claim mental health awareness. — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) January 2, 2018

Dear @LoganPaul,



How dare you! You disgust me. I can't believe that so many young people look up to you. So sad. Hopefully this latest video woke them up. You are pure trash. Plain and simple. Suicide is not a joke. Go rot in hell.



Ap — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) January 2, 2018

CNET has reached out to YouTube for comment.