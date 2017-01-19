USA Today to livestream Trump's inauguration in VR

Up Next Governments suck at social media, but you deserve some blame

Witnessing the president of the United States being sworn into office is an electric, historic and memorable experience. Most of us, however, won't be there.

If you can't attend Donald Trump's inauguration or are just curious what all the fuss is about, strap a VR headset on Friday and you'll get the next best thing.

USA Today's "VRtually There" program, the paper's VR news show, will be covering the ceremony from the Capitol and the inaugural parade route. The livestream starts at 9:30 a.m. ET. All you have to is launch the the YouTube app from your VR headset and tune into USA Today's channel.

If you don't have a VR headset, you can still watch some of the "VRtually There" coverage, which will be available for desktop and mobile users as 360-degree video.