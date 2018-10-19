Listen to Marvel's Daredevil season 3 with these cryptic Instagram posts

Netflix has been teasing season 3 of Marvel's Daredevil with a blind, audio-only peek into the show.
The show's account has posted clips featuring Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) and others. Comicbook.com reports that the clips appear to include moments such as Murdock hoping to let go of his superhero persona, Fisk taunting the Daredevil and Sister Maggie (Joanne Whalley) hoping to reach out to Murdock.
Listen to all the clips below, and see if you can piece any of the teases together in the comments.
Daredevil's third season is now streaming on Netflix and it takes some inspiration from writer Frank Miller's Born Again comic arc.
