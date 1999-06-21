Linux in the limelight

|
A key Linux leader will address Microsoft developers in Redmond tonight as momentum grows for the rebel operating system.
"Microsoft is going to stop treating Linux with kid gloves."
- Dwight Davis, analyst at Summit Strategies.
Key Linux leader to address Microsoft
update Eric Raymond will speak to Microsoft tonight as Windows faces increasing pressure from the rapidly growing rebel operating system.
