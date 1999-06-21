CNET también está disponible en español.

Linux in the limelight

A key Linux leader will address Microsoft developers in Redmond tonight as momentum grows for the rebel operating system.

 

  latest developments 

"Microsoft is going to stop treating Linux with kid gloves."

- Dwight Davis, analyst at Summit Strategies.

 
Key Linux leader to address Microsoft
update Eric Raymond will speak to Microsoft tonight as Windows faces increasing pressure from the rapidly growing rebel operating system.

Will Microworkz get burned by new iToaster PC?
The ultra-low-cost PC maker touts its new $199 Internet device, which features a Linux hybrid, but pledges that its supply problems are a thing of the past.

VA Linux Systems gets more financing
The computer maker raises another $25 million in investments from SGI, Intel, Lehman Brothers, Sumitomo Corporation, and others as it considers going public.

