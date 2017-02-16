Linksys adds Alexa voice commands to its Velop and Smart Wi-Fi routers

3:20 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Linksys today announced Alexa-based voice commands feature for many of its home routers including those in the WRT and RangeMax series, such as the WRT1900ACs or the EA9500, and the Velop Wi-Fi system.

In order to use Alexa, you will first need to associate the device with a Linksys Smart Wi-Fi account, which is required for the Velop to work but available as an option for other routers. After that, you run the Alexa mobile app and add skills to that account.

For now you can Linksys' Alexa skills include three commands:

Turning on/off guess Wi-Fi: Alexa, ask Linksys to turn on/off my guest Wi-Fi

Reveal Guest Wi-Fi name and password: Alexa, ask Linksys what is my guest Wi-fi password

Reveal the password for the main Wi-Fi network: Alexa, Ask Linksys what is my Wi-Fi password

Linksys says, for security reason, the last command can be turned off.

Integrating voice commands has been a new trend in home routers, especially in home mesh Wi-Fi systems, with most of them supporting either Alexa or Google assistant.