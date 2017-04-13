LinkedIn adds 'smarter' messaging feature

LinkedIn

LinkedIn is making it even easier for its members to message each other.

The professional network is launching a new "smarter" messaging feature Thursday as part of its ongoing desktop redesign efforts. With a new messaging tab, members can now reach out any of their connections no matter if they are on the site looking for jobs or updating their profile.

"We want to thread messaging across LinkedIn to make it so seamless you can start or resume conversations without having to go to another page to do it," said Sammy Shreibati, a senior product manager.

The messaging update comes as part of LinkedIn's goal to be more than the go-to place for job seekers and keeping its 467 million using the platform for longer stretches of time. The company says it has seen a 40 percent increase in messaging in the past year as about half of its members are using messaging features and have found a job through a mutual connection.

The upgrade is a part of a slew of changes for the Microsoft-owned LinkedIn, including Conversation Starters, which connects members with others through messaging and Salary, which helps people who want to earn more money.

As part of the new messaging, LinkedIn also provides "contextual suggestions" on the Jobs and Company pages. For example, a member looking at a job posting will instantly see which of their connections work at that company or who could possibly introduce them to someone there.

The changes come as LinkedIn has seen a 10 percent increase with members responding to messages within one minute, said Chris Szeto, LinkedIn's messaging product director.

The messaging feature is available worldwide.