LinkedIn gets a desktop makeover

After more than a year in the making, LinkedIn's desktop redesign has arrived.

If the makeover, which launched Thursday, looks a lot like the professional network's overhauled sleek mobile app -- well, that's part of the master plan.

The professional network wants the overhauled home page appearing on desktop computers to not only resemble, but be in sync with the mobile app, which has seen a 50 percent increase in usage since getting its new look in December 2015.

"The desktop site is not just a visual redesign, it is totally rebuilt from the ground up to compliment our mobile site," said Chris Pruett, a senior director of engineering who spent the past 12 months redesigning the desktop site. "Hopefully, the changes will make it feel more snappier, fluid and more like using an app than a website."

About 60 percent of LinkedIn's traffic from its 467 million members use a mobile device, while the remaining 40 percent use their desktop computers to scour for possible jobs, make connections or search for news. Users often switch between phones and desktops several times a day.

And, having the ability to do so seamlessly was a constant concern and challenge for users, said Amy Parnell, a senior director of user experience design. "The changes will allow us to innovate on both platforms at the same speed, at the same time," she said.

In a nutshell, the new desktop site has far less clutter as the page now has a lean and vertical look. It's much easier for users to see where to post content, spot who's looking at their profiles and what company they're from, similar to the mobile app. There's also key buttons on the top of the page, including Home, My Network, Jobs, Messaging, Notifications and Me.

"We'd hear members say things like, 'Well, I have a LinkedIn account because I know I'm supposed to, but I don't know what to do with it?'" Pruett said. "What we're aiming for is giving our members more confidence they are using LinkedIn correctly and they know what they are posting and seeing on their pages."

The desktop revamp is among a series of recent releases for LinkedIn, including Conversation Starters, which offers tips on how to connect with users in their messaging feature, and Salary, a feature to help users maximize their earning potential. The popular Skills and Endorsements feature has also been updated.

There's another feature, Open Candidates, which allows members to discreetly notify recruiters they're job hunting without their current employer finding out.

Last month, software giant Microsoft completed its acquisition of LinkedIn for $26.2 billion. The companies plan to work on artificial intelligence, machine learning and the cloud.

