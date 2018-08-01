CNET también está disponible en español.

Linda Hamilton returns in first official look at new Terminator movie

Here's a peek at the new cast of 2019's Terminator movie.

Linda Hamilton, right, is reprising her role as Sarah Connor.

The Terminator's back.

Paramount Pictures on Wednesday tweeted the first look at the latest installment of the Terminator franchise. It's a picture of cast members Natalia Reyes, Mackenzie Davis and Linda Hamilton.

Hamilton played Sarah Connor in the original movie, as well as the 1991 sequel Terminator 2: Judgment Day

The movie is being directed by Tim Miller, who also directed Deadpool, and is set to hit theaters Nov. 22, 2019.

