Paramount Pictures

The Terminator's back.

Paramount Pictures on Wednesday tweeted the first look at the latest installment of the Terminator franchise. It's a picture of cast members Natalia Reyes, Mackenzie Davis and Linda Hamilton.

Official first look at the new @Terminator featuring Natalia Reyes, Mackenzie Davis and Linda Hamilton. Directed by Tim Miller (DEADPOOL). Produced by James Cameron and David Ellison. In theatres 11.22.19. #Terminator pic.twitter.com/0E9he6ujm8 — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) August 1, 2018

Hamilton played Sarah Connor in both in both the original 1984 Terminator film and its 1991 sequel Terminator 2: Judgment Day, in which her character fights to protect her son John from robot assassins. She also had a smaller, voice-only role in 2009's Terminator Salvation. Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke took over her role in 2015's Terminator Genisys.

The new movie will be directed by Tim Miller, who also directed Deadpool, and is set to hit theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.

And yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger will be back too.