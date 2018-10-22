Lime is opening a physical store in Santa Monica

Sean Hollister/CNET

Lime is opening up a brick-and-mortar "lifestyle brand store" in Santa Monica, according to a job listing on the bike and scooter company's site.

The listing seeks a retail store manager "to manage the day-to-day functions" of the store. That person's responsibilities will include "all aspects of daily operations, monitoring inventory levels, and employee recruiting and onboarding." The fact that inventory is mentioned could mean the store will rent out scooters.

The location will focus largely on brand experience and customer engagement, the listing says. The store manager will oversee store staff and event programming.

The news was earlier reported by TechCrunch and spotted by Twitter users Nathan Pope and Alex Heath of Cheddar.

Glassdoor, which shows that the listing has been up for more than 30 days, estimates a salary of between $41,000 and $74,000.

"In the coming year, Lime will be opening brick and mortar storefronts in major US and international markets, starting with Santa Monica, California," said Lime spokeswoman Mary Caroline Pruitt. "Locations will place heavy importance on community engagement, rider education, and brand experience."

First published Oct. 22 at 2:19 p.m. PT.

Update, 3:25 p.m.: Adds comment from Lime.