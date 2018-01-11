Life Door listens for smoke alarms and shuts your bedroom door

Andrew Gebhart/CNET

Firefighting research done by the Underwriters Laboratories Firefighter Safety Research Institute (FSRI) points to closing a bedroom door as a key way to buy time in a fire emergency. The project even has its own website, that wants to make "close your door" the new "stop, drop and roll", and startup Life Door thinks they have the answer.

Life Door is a square, white device that connects to your bedroom door hinge and attaches to the door with double-sided tape. The device uses a spring that ratchets the first time you open the door, loading it and preparing it to close in case of emergency. When the device detects the sound frequency of smoke alarm, the spring releases and closes your door.

Life Door is powered by a 9V battery and includes an light ring for visual alerts. Life Door plans to use Z-Wave to enable notifications to your mobile device. Life Door is still in the refining stages, and currently working on UL certification.

Life Door isn't available yet, but if it does come to market these door closing sensors will cost $120 each. This isn't the first time we've seen tech that listens for smoke alarms. Sensors like the Leeo Smart Alert and Kidde RemoteLync Monitor can notify you when a smoke alarm goes off. For more on that, check out our smart smoke detector buying guide.

We'll see if Life Door comes to market this year. Stay tuned as we cover everything your smart home needs to be safe.

