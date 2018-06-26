LG V40 may get five cameras and an answer to iPhone X's Face ID

Juan Garzon/CNET

Perhaps a two-camera setup isn't enough to make a flagship phone stand out in 2018. Now LG is said to be releasing a phone with five cameras.

The LG V40 will reportedly come with three cameras on the back and two on the front, according to Android Police. The report says that the dual-camera front may allow for a 3D face unlock feature, similar to Face ID on the iPhone X.

Right now, the Huawei P20 Pro is the only phone you can buy with three rear cameras, but more triple-camera phones, like the Galaxy S10, are rumored to be on the way. The third camera on the Huawei P20 Pro helps the phone zoom in on far away objects and take low-light pics. A third camera on the LG V40 could add similar functions.

The LG V series is the company's most premium phone lineup. Since the LG V30 released late last year, LG has also announced the LG V30S ThinQ and the LG V35 ThinQ. If LG wants the LG V40 to stand out, it may need to pull out a few tricks.

The report also says the LG V40 could get the following:

Snapdragon 845 chip

Notched display

LG's Quad DAC sound

Google Assistant button

Rear fingerprint scanner

The LG V40 is rumored to release later this year.

The report cites "a source familiar with the company's plans," but until the LG V40 is announced, it's best to take this info with a grain of salt.

LG didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Now Playing: Watch this: LG V30 is the 'everything but the kitchen sink' phone

Fight the Power: Take a look at who's transforming the way we think about energy.

'Hello, humans': Google's Duplex could make Assistant the most lifelike AI yet.