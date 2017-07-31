Enlarge Image LG

LG is expected to announce the LG V30 on August 31 at the IFA 2017 conference in Berlin, but you may have to wait another month before you can get your hands on the phone. The LG V30 allegedly won't go on sale until September 28, reports Android Authority.

The LG V series is the brand's most premium line of phones. We saw the LG V20 last year, but rumors say that the new phone may ditch one of the V series' defining features: the second screen. And the pressure's now on LG to get a big win here since its flagship LG G6 didn't reach sales expectations last quarter. Hopefully it can spice things up with the V30.

The LG V30 may hit shelves globally and in the US on September 28, according to Android Authority's sources. Preorders in the US are reported to start on September 17. Meanwhile, the phone may go on sale as early as September 15 in South Korea -- LG's home country.

The report also claims that the phone will be sold in Europe, unlike its predecessors. No specific date was given for the European rollout, but it could be one of the markets included in the September 28 global release.

Some of the rumored V30 features include:

Dual rear cameras

3,300mAh battery

6-inch edge-to-edge OLED display

Snapdragon 835 chip

August and September will be a crowded month of premium phone releases. Samsung's Note 8 is expected to arrive August 23, while Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone is rumored to be announced in September. The LG V30 will have to be really special if it wants to stand out among its competitors.

LG did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this story.