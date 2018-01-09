CNET también está disponible en español.

Phones

LG V30 arrives at CES 2018 in 'Raspberry Rose'

The V30 dons a new vibrant pink shade at the annual tech show.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET
lg-v30-raspberry-rose-product-photos-1Enlarge Image

The V30 sitting pretty in pink.

 Tyler Lizenby/CNET

If you're trying to make a splash in Las Vegas, it helps to be flamboyant.

Maybe that's why at CES 2018, LG showed off its top-tier V30 phone in a new vibrant shade. First announced on Jan. 3 and officially called "Raspberry Rose," the new color is a deep mixture that falls between fuchsia and magenta.

It will be available first in Korea after CES wraps up, followed by other countries in Europe and Asia. The pink shade marks the newest color variation of the premium phone, which is also available in black, silver, blue and purple (though availability varies by market).

The phone itself, however, remains the same as it was when it launched the fall of 2017. Though the G6 is considered to be LG's flagship, the V30 is currently the company's highest-end phone. It features a sharp 6-inch display, wireless charging, and a fast Snapdragon 835 chipset. It also is waterproof and has two rear cameras, one of which is a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera.

LG V30 spec comparison


 LG V30 Samsung Galaxy S8 Apple iPhone X
Display size, resolution 6-inch; 2,880x1,440 pixels 5.8-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels 5.8-inch; 2,436x1,125 pixels
Pixel density 538 ppi 570 ppi 458 ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 6x3x0.29 in 5.86x2.68x0.32 in 5.7x2.79x0.30 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 151.7x75.4x7.3 mm 148.9x68.1x8 mm 143.6x70.9x7.7 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.57 oz; 158g 5.5 oz; 155g 6.14 oz; 174 g
Mobile software Android 7.1.2 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat iOS 11
Camera 16-megapixel (standard), 13-megapixel (wide) 12-megapixel Dual 12-megapixel
Front-facing camera 5-megapixel 8-megapixel 7-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K
Processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz+1.9GHz) or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 (2.35GHz+1.7GHz) Apple A11 Bionic
Storage 64GB, 128GB 64GB 64GB, 256GB
RAM 4GB 4GB ?
Expandable storage Up to 2TB Up to 2TB None
Battery 3,300mAh 3,000mAh ?
Fingerprint sensor Back cover Back None (Face ID via TrueDepth camera)
Connector USB-C USB-C Lightning
Headphone jack Yes Yes No
Special features Water resistant (IP68), wireless charging, wide-angle camera, Floating Bar tab, Gigabit LTE-ready Water-resistant (IP68), wireless charging, Gigabit LTE-ready Water resistant (IP67), wireless Qi charge compatible, TrueDepth front-facing camera adds Face ID for payments and enables front-facing AR effects
Price off-contract (USD) Unlocked: $830; AT&T: $810; Verizon: $840; T-Mobile: $800; Sprint: $912 AT&T: $750; Verizon: $720; T-Mobile: $750; Sprint: $750; U.S. Cellular: $675 $999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB)
Price (GBP) £800 £689 £999 (64GB), £1,149 (256GB)
Price (AUD) AU$1,199 AU$999 AU$1,579 (64GB), AU$1,829 (256GB)
